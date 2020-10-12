FY2020 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 86,104 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $410,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 100,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,821,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

