Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $13.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $313.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $316.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

