FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Hugo Boss in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.45. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

