Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $82.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 460.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,116,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 18.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 572,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,591,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Earnings History and Estimates for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2020 Earnings
B.Riley Securit Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH
B.Riley Securit Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst
Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Hugo Boss AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Hugo Boss AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report