Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $82.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 460.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,116,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 18.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 572,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,591,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

