Brokers Set Expectations for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report released on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

