Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Endo International in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENDP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of ENDP opened at $4.98 on Monday. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Endo International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Endo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Endo International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.