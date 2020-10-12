KeyCorp Comments on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $12.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.27.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $390.95 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $247.50 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.24 and a 200 day moving average of $381.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,177 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

