Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fair Isaac Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $429.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.86.

Shares of FICO opened at $442.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $452.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,294 shares of company stock worth $37,014,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

