Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Retail Properties of America in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE RPAI opened at $5.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.00 and a beta of 1.24. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $144,554.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Retail Properties of America Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share
Retail Properties of America Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share
Brokers Offer Predictions for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $10.26 Per Share
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $10.26 Per Share
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Li Ning Company Limited’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Li Ning Company Limited’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Air Canada’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Air Canada’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report