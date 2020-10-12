Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Retail Properties of America in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE RPAI opened at $5.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.00 and a beta of 1.24. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $144,554.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

