Brokers Offer Predictions for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.46 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.