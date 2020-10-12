FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $10.26 Per Share

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for FleetCor Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $247.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.64 and its 200 day moving average is $238.61.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 107.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

