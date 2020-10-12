Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Li Ning Company Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Li Ning in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Li Ning’s FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $110.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $113.93.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Earnings History and Estimates for Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

