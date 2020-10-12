Brokers Set Expectations for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – B.Riley Securit boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $20.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

