Brokers Offer Predictions for Air Canada’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($13.76) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($14.25). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2021 earnings at ($7.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.62.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$16.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.13. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.94.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($3.73) by C($2.55). The business had revenue of C$527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$412.66 million.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

