Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for State Street Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

STT stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in State Street by 151.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64,034 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 34.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 135.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 317,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 182,343 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

