Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $17.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.89 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$391.58.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$412.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$412.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$395.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$352.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings
Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Issued By Raymond James
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Issued By Raymond James
Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc
Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for American Airlines Group Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for American Airlines Group Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities
Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes $4.11 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company
Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes $4.11 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Koninklijke Ahold’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Koninklijke Ahold’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report