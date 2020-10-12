Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $17.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.89 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$391.58.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$412.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$412.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$395.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$352.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

