FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $17.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$391.58.

CP stock opened at C$412.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$395.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$352.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$412.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

