Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

TCBI stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 44.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.