Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for American Airlines Group Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn ($6.80) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($7.07). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($5.00) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($22.30) EPS.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.20 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 430.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

