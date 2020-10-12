Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes $4.11 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.98. 11,502,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,348,520. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.58, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.82.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

