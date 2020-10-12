Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Koninklijke Ahold’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Koninklijke Ahold in a research report issued on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.29. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

