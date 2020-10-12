Brokers Offer Predictions for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $167.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.75, a P/E/G ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.81. ADIDAS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 46.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4,734.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

