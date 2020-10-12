Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for I-Mab’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARQT)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for I-Mab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.10).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of ARQT opened at $24.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. I-Mab has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $921.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

In other news, insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $60,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $741,230 in the last three months.

I-Mab Company Profile

