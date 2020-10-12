Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Applied Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLT)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58).

APLT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

APLT stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $512.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,852.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,083. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for I-Mab’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for I-Mab’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Applied Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Applied Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ares Management Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ares Management Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
American Equity Investment Life Holding Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share
American Equity Investment Life Holding Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share
Associated Banc Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share
Associated Banc Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share
Canadian National Railway Company Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share
Canadian National Railway Company Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report