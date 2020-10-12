Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Applied Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58).

APLT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

APLT stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $512.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,852.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,083. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

