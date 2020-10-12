Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ares Management Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Ares Management in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARES. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of ARES opened at $43.15 on Monday. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $8,116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 34,464 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,388,554.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,013,751 shares of company stock valued at $40,760,468. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 838,475 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $29,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 85.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after buying an additional 331,414 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

