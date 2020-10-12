American Equity Investment Life Holding Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million.

AEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.63. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

