Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%.

ASB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Associated Banc stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,873. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 36.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Associated Banc by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,755 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 36.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 682,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 181,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 27.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

