Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a report released on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$154.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.36.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$144.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.59. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$145.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$139.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total value of C$314,215.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,022,194.20. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.56, for a total value of C$941,914.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,015,195.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,372.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.53%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

