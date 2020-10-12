Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

BLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 4.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth $6,995,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ball by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

