Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Avantor Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVTR)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Avantor in a research report issued on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $24.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock worth $803,833,759. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $771,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth $1,834,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avantor by 17.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 61,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

Earnings History and Estimates for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Canadian National Railway Company Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share
Canadian National Railway Company Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ball Co.
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ball Co.
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Avantor Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Avantor Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. Increased by Analyst
Independent Research Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Volkswagen
Independent Research Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Volkswagen


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report