Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Avantor Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Avantor in a research report issued on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $24.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock worth $803,833,759. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $771,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth $1,834,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avantor by 17.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 61,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.