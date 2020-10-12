Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,864,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,101,000 after purchasing an additional 117,272 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 68,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 64.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 72,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

