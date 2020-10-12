Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Increased by Analyst

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CXB. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.70 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday.

CXB opened at C$1.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.96 million and a PE ratio of 55.88.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.02 million.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

