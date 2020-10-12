Independent Research Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €163.50 ($192.35).

ETR VOW3 opened at €137.66 ($161.95) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €132.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

