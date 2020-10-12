Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

CMA stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Comerica’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Comerica by 8.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,401,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Comerica by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

