Citizens Financial Group Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFG. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

CFG stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $2,016,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,283,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

