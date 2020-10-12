Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $109.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $110.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 741.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 393,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $1,720,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

