B.Riley Securit Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank Of Princeton in a report released on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Bank Of Princeton stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. Bank Of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 89.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

