Research Analysts Set Expectations for Citigroup Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

