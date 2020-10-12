Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Horizon North Logistics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.03 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HNL. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of HNL stock opened at C$5.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.24. The firm has a market cap of $334.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85. Horizon North Logistics has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

