Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Blackstone Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

NYSE BX opened at $54.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

