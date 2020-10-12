Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bancorpsouth Bank Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of BXS opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

