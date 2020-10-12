Research Analysts Set Expectations for CME Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2020 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.94.

NASDAQ CME opened at $169.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.00. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

