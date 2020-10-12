Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

CFR stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

