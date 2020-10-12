Research Analysts Set Expectations for Talos Energy Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Talos Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of TALO opened at $6.94 on Monday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $506.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.88 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Talos Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 120,649 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 24.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 140,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at $797,537.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

