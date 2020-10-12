Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Raised by Macquarie

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Analysts at Macquarie raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Macquarie analyst A. Yong now anticipates that the company will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. Macquarie also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.65 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.67.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $635.64 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $640.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $1,880,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Charter Communications by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,023 shares of company stock worth $61,648,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

