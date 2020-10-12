Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUS. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of RUS opened at C$19.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.43. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.00 million. Analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 361.90%.

About Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

