Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

CRDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

