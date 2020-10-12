Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Reduced by Analyst

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 911,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 103,340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,885,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after buying an additional 3,585,059 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

