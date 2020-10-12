Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DraftKings in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Shares of DKNG opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

