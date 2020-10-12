Truist Securiti Weighs in on DraftKings Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of DraftKings in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Shares of DKNG opened at $48.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

